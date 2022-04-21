Local man charged with aggravated robbery

Apr. 21—A Hunt County man has been arrested on a charge of armed robbery.

Steven Allen Bridges, 39, of Greenville was taken into custody Wednesday by officers with the Greenville Police Department on a warrant issued by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 Sheila Linden on a charge of aggravated robbery.

Bridges remained in custody Thursday morning in the Hunt County Detention Center. A bond amount was not immediately announced.

It was not known as of 9:15 a.m. whether Bridges has an attorney, or would be filing a writ of habeas corpus with the Hunt County district courts in seeking the appointment of a defense counsel to represent him on the charge.

Aggravated robbery is a first degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.