Local man charged with child molestation

Oct. 21—A local man is facing three counts of child molestation after police say he molested a 12-year-old girl multiple times at his parent's house in Oakford.

Robert Shane Walker, 40, is facing three felony child molestation charges, all differing levels, including level 1, 2 and 4. He was arrested Tuesday and is incarcerated at the Howard County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond.

According to a redacted probable cause affidavit, the Indiana State Police was contacted by the Department of Child Services for a possible child abuse case.

According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old told a DCS employee during a forensic interview that one night while she was going to sleep, Walker began masturbating in front of her, took his penis out of his gym shorts and then grabbed her hand and placed it on his penis and moved her hand up and down. According to the affidavit, once Walker heard his mother come upstairs he stopped.

In another alleged incident that same night, the girl said that she couldn't sleep so she went downstairs to watch TV. According to the affidavit, Walker was watching TV with her when he asked her to scratch his back, so the 12-year-old sat in a rocking chair with Walker in front of her so she could do so. Then, according to the affidavit, Walker stood up and walked behind the rocking chair, tilted the chair back and forced the girl to perform oral sex on him.

That went on for a couple of minutes, when, again, Walker stopped after hearing his mother approach the room, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, Walker molested the 12-year-old again on a different day while the two were alone in one of the house's rooms.

The girl reportedly said Walker gave her edibles and that as a result she was "loopy." According to the affidavit, Walker forced her into a room where he then began to have sex with her. The girl told police she tried to crawl away but that Walker grabbed her, pulled her back and continued to have sex with her, according to the affidavit.

Walker has pleaded not guilty, and a jury trial is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 10, 2023.

In 2008, Walker was charged with assaulting and raping a 16-year-old girl inside a storage shed located behind an abandoned house in Indian Heights.

A rape and sexual assault charge were dropped in a plea agreement, and Walker pleaded guilty to a criminal confinement charge. He was sentenced to eight years in prison. Prosecutors at the time said they struck the plea deal to avoid putting the teenager through the painful process of a trial.

In recent years, Walker has pleaded guilty multiple times for failing to register as a sex or violent offender.

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich.