Local man is charged in Clinton County shooting death. Victim’s identity is released

Clinton County authorities have released the identity of the man found shot to death early Wednesday, and said they have charged someone with his slaying.

Gordon McClellan, 54, of Missouri was identified as the deceased man, Clinton County Coroner Phillip Moss said Thursday.

“There is no formal address for him and his family did not know, either. We just know he’s from the St. Louis area,” Moss said.

Also on Thursday, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department said Benjamin J. Bush, 52, of Jamestown, has been charged by State’s Attorney J.D. Brandmeyer with four counts of first-degree murder. Bush is being held in the Clinton County Jail.

“This was not a random attack. It is believed the victim and suspect were acquaintances of some kind,” Sheriff Dan Travous said in a release Wednesday.

At 1:11 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, the Sheriff’s Department received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting at 610 Main St., Jamestown.

Deputies and emergency personnel were sent to the scene and located the deceased victim, along with a person arrested by deputies. Travous said the two were acquainted.

Jamestown is about 9 miles due north of Breese and 9 miles due east of Highland.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate.