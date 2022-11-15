Brent Preece, 63 of Cambridge, has been charged with one count of promoting prostitution, a fourth-degree felony and obstructing justice, a fifth-degree felony, according to Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden.

Detectives from the sheriff's office and Homeland Security Investigations arrested Preece after learning his involvement with Sophie’s Relax Massage. Preece was facilitating day-to-day operations at the business and paying for sexual services.

Sophie's Relax Massage on Southgate Parkway was shut down after a search warrant was executed on Oct. 26.

Paden previously said a joint investigation was launched between his office, Homeland Security and the State Medical Board of Ohio in August. It culminated with the arrest of Yinqin LI, 58, of China., who was charged with two counts of promoting prostitution, fourth-degree felonies.

This investigation, according to Paden, spanned to other counties and states to include Washington County and Parkersburg, West Virginia.

On Nov. 1, the Parkersburg Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Marietta Police Department, State Medical Board, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Noble County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Task Force and Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force executed three search warrants at the BB Spas located in Marietta and Parkersburg.

Two individuals were charged with prostitution by the Parkersburg Police Department, and it was arranged for human trafficking victims to return to their families.

Numerous local individuals have been identified frequenting these illicit massage businesses. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected, Paden sa

Preece is currently in county jail awaiting a hearing at the Cambridge Municipal Court.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Local man charged in connection to massage parlor investigation