Local man charged with homicide by vehicle in deadly pedestrian crash in Neshannock

A local man is facing homicide by vehicle charges after police said he hit and killed a pedestrian in Neshannock in December.

Police were called to the intersection of Wilmington Road and Nesbitt Road for a male lying on the roadway at 4:58 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2022.

According to police, the victim, identified as David Chaifullo, was jogging when he was struck by a vehicle that was traveling north on Wilmington Road. He was taken to a hospital from the scene and died later in the day.

According to the Neshannock Police Department, Zachary Lee Patrick was driving “while his operating privileges were suspended and under the influence of a controlled substance” and crossed two lanes of traffic, driving through the parking lot of Preston Motors.

Patrick hit Chaifullo and kept driving, hitting a fire hydrant. He didn’t stop to render aid.

Police said Patrick also didn’t notify law enforcement of the crash.

Patrick will be charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under influence, driving under influence of a controlled substance, accidents involving damage to property, duty to give information and render aid, reckless driving, careless driving driving while operating privilege is suspended, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving on right side of roadway and accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed.

