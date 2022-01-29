Local man charged with stalking woman, sex assault, voyeurism

Jan. 29—A Vernon man arrested this month on charges of sexual assault and voyeurism has now been charged with stalking, after police discovered he secretly tracked a woman for a year with a GPS device on her vehicle, according to an affidavit obtained from Vernon Superior Court.

The man, Donald Sterling, 47, of Olive Lane, was charged Wednesday with three counts of first-degree stalking, one count of electronic stalking, and two counts each of violation of a protective order and violation of a restraining order.

He was released on a $200,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on April 1.

The following events led to Sterling's arrest, according to police affidavits:

In December, police investigated a report that Sterling had sexually assaulted a teenage girl, and had hidden a camera in his bathroom that captured video of two teenage girls in stages of undress, according to police.

At that time the girls' mother told police she was in the process of secretly moving out of the home, because she feared her life would be in danger if Sterling knew. She also mentioned to police that she suspected Sterling was tracking her whereabouts somehow.

After the woman successfully moved out, Sterling went to the police department to report it, and said he wanted it documented because the woman wasn't welcome back.

Police asked him if he knew where the woman went, and Sterling knew the name of the city and street where the secret apartment was located. Sterling said he saw a piece of mail with the address on it, but when police later asked the woman, she said no mail with the address ever came to the house.

Police searched Sterling's home on Jan. 12, during which they found empty boxes for a GPS tracking device. The device was intended for vehicles, and could be plugged into a vehicle on-board-diagnostic connector.

Once plugged in, the user installs an application on their cell phone, and is able to track the location of the vehicle.

Police obtained a search warrant for the manufacturer of the GPS device, and learned that Sterling had created an account on Jan. 25, 2021, and had cancelled his subscription for the device the day before.

