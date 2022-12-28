Local man charged in stepfather's death

Dec. 27—HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been charged with fatally shooting his stepfather during a dispute at a house in the northwestern part of the city Monday night.

Keith McAuthor Brown, 40, was shot at a house in the 2700 block of Westgate Drive shortly after 10:45 p.m. in an argument with Brown's stepson, Tyshaune R. Bethea, 21, the High Point Police Department said.

Police arrested Bethea at the house without incident, Capt. Matt Truitt told The High Point Enterprise. He was charged with second-degree murder.

Bethea was being held Tuesday at the Guilford County Jail in High Point. Bond was set at $500,000 secured.

Bethea has been arrested several times by High Point police during the past two years, according to police arrest report records, including earlier this month and in July on drug charges.

Brown's death is the 14th homicide this year in High Point and the first in two months. The last homicide handled by city police was on Oct. 28, when a woman from Jamestown was killed at a hotel on Regency Drive in north High Point.

There were 19 homicides in 2021.

