Local man critically injured in pedestrian accident in Londonderry

Nov. 10—A 42-year-old Londonderry man was airlifted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car on Route 28 in Londonderry early Wednesday morning.

First responders who arrived at the accident scene, near the 7-Eleven Shell gas station, about 6 a.m. immediately called for Boston Medflight, which landed on Route 28, according to a news release. The victim was flown to a Boston hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release.

Police said the driver involved, a 58-year-old woman from Londonderry, immediately stopped and is cooperating with police. Her vehicle, a Kia Forte, was impounded for the investigation.

The names of the victim and driver were not being released until family members can be notified, police said.

Route 28 was closed for several hours as police investigated the accident.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Sgt. Ryan Buker at rbuker@londonderrynhpd.org or at 603-425-5951, or the police department's anonymous tip line at 603-425-5999.