Local man in custody following death of 4-year-old

Nov. 1—RUSHVILLE — Members of the Rush County Sheriff's Department took suspect Robert Scott Geise into custody following the death of a 4-year-old boy last month.

At approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21, Rush County Deputies and Mays EMS responded to a call regarding an unresponsive 4-year-old boy. The initial call to 911 stated that the young male had fallen off an outdoor playset.

Mays EMS transferred the child, identified as Sylas A. Felix-Glass, to Rush Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. Felix-Glass was pronounced deceased by doctors at RMH at 12:39 p.m.

The Rush County Coroner's Office concluded the cause of death to be a homicide due to blunt force injuries to the head and abdomen.

Geise, boyfriend of Felix-Glass's mother, was taken into custody with out incident in connection with the homicide.

Charges facing Geise include neglect of a dependent resulting in death and aggravated battery. Geise is being held on a $100,000 bond at the Rush County Jail, according to the RCSD.

Assisting in the investigation were the Rushville Police Department, Rush County Coroner's Office, Indiana Department of Child Services and the Rush County Prosecutor's Office.

