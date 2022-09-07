Local man in custody after leading police on chase through Indiana County

A local man is behind bars after he allegedly led police on a chase through Indiana County.

According to Pennsylvania state police, a trooper attempted to make a traffic stop for violations on North Walnut Street in Blairsville Borough on Sept. 2 at 11:36 a.m.

Instead of stopping, the driver fled at a high rate of speed and committed more traffic violations while driving east on State Route 22 and then north on State Route 119, according to state police.

The trooper was able to use a defensive maneuver to stop the driver in Burrell Township.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Johnathon Checca, from Derry, was taken into custody without further incident, according to police.

Checca is charged with one felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police officers; 28 summary traffic violations to include driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked; and fraudulent use or removal of registration plate.

