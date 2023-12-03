Local man dies in Interstate 10 crash after skidding off roadway in heavy rain

A 25-year-old Quincy man is dead after his SUV hydroplaned off Interstate 10 and hit a tree, the Florida Highway Patrol said Saturday.

The driver was traveling east through Saturday's heavy rains around 8:30 a.m. in Gadsden County near mile marker 191. He "failed to reduce speed sufficiently to safely maintain control of the vehicle," an FHP news release said, and he hydroplaned off the roadway.

The SUV spun out and went down an embankment, hitting a large tree, the FHP said. He was pronounced dead on scene by local emergency management services.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the news release, which added the outside eastbound lane was closed because of the wreck but has since reopened.

FHP does not identify victims of traffic crashes because of its interpretation of Marsy's Law, a state constitutional amendment that guarantees privacy rights for crime victims.

