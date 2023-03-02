Local man faces 17 to 45 years in prison after sentencing on sexual assault and child porn

Mar. 2—PRINCETON — After a Mercer County man who had pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault involving a female child and distribution of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct asked a judge to let him show that he was "not a lost cause," he was sentenced to a term of 17 to 45 years in prison.

Robert Brian Lusk, 24, of Princeton was brought before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler for sentencing. Lusk had previously pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual assault and distribution of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct. Sadler sentenced Lusk to a term of 15 to 35 years for the sexual assault charge and two to 10 years for the second charge.

Sadler ordered that the sentences run consecutively, giving Lusk a total sentence of 17 to 45 years. Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said after the hearing that Lusk must serve 17 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole, and will not receive time off for good behavior.

Lusk was arrested in September 2020 after the Mercer County Sheriff's Department a woman reported that Lusk "had committed a sex act" against a girl who was less than 12 years old, according to court records. The victim later told a family member that Lusk had pulled her clothes down, took photos of her and then touched private parts.

Lusk was later freed on bond, but in March 2022; however, a home confinement officer found a cellphone under Lusk's bed while checking the residence where he was staying. Lusk's home confinement was revoked and he returned to the Southern Regional Jail.

Prior to sentencing Tuesday, the victim's father addressed the court and spoke of the pain and suffering Lusk had inflicted on the victim, who was "destroyed mentally" and had lost any aspect of trust.

"For no reasons I can comprehend, no reason, he destroyed this little girl," he said, later adding, "He doesn't deserve to be free another day in his life."

Lusk stood and addressed the court when the judge asked if he had anything to say.

"I take full responsibility for my actions and say how sorry I am to my family," he said. "I hope one day they can forgive me; if they don't, I understand. Maybe we can move on, maybe we can't."

Lusk said he was 24 years old, had "a whole lot of life ahead of me," and asked the court to consider giving him alternative sentencing instead of prison. At one point, he choked up.

"I beg you, ask of you, to consider my life because I would love to show you and the state that I am not a lost cause," he stated before sitting down.

Judge Sadler said that cases like Lusk's were often difficult because they tend to take place in private and involve only the offender and the child.

"But in this case, Mr. Lusk came as close as he could possibly get to being caught redhanded," Sadler stated, adding that Lusk was seen running out of the victim's bedroom and how she immediately disclosed what had happened. Lusk also admitted "sexual conduct with a minor" by the internet.

A doctor who examined Lusk for a sex offender evaluation said in the resulting report that he had an above-average risk for repeating his offenses and was thus a poor candidate for alternative sentencing, Sadler said.

"The court finds this would not be an appropriate case for probation and alternative sentencing," Sadler stated. "This is the type of case where society demands punishment, and I think rightfully so."

During the hearing, Sadler informed Lusk that he will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He will also be under supervision for 10 years after his release from prison. He received 445 days credit for time he has served in the regional jail.

Sadler told Lusk that he could appeal his sentence within 30 days to the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals.

Lynch said that Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran wanted to thank Detective-Lieutenant S.A. Sommers for his work during the investigation.

Lusk was represented attorneys Jay Williams and David Kelley.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

