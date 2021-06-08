Local man faces charges after incident at salon

Jun. 8—A 48-year-old Meadville man faces charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside a room in a Park Avenue beauty salon and later damaged a police vehicle while resisting arrest, according to Meadville Police Department.

Shawn Paul Powell, who resides in the 1000 block of Liberty Street, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on a felony count of criminal trespass and several additional misdemeanor and summary charges.

Powell allegedly tried to gain entry to a vehicle that did not belong to him near the Hairitage Beauty Salon and Day Spa, 1004 Park Ave., on Saturday between 8 and 9 a.m. and then entered the salon, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case. After being told he was not permitted in the salon, he entered an office and barricaded himself inside the room, police reported.

When officers forced their way into the office, Powell resisted to such an extent that assistance from a bystander was required to place him under arrest, according to the criminal complaint.

Police reported that after being placed in the back of a department sport utility vehicle (SUV), Powell kicked at the window and bent the frame of the door in doing so.

Assistant Chief Michael Stefanucci said that because people kicking at the rear windows of department vehicles is a fairly regular occurrence, the windows are equipped with bars that prevent damage to the glass. When kicked hard enough, however, the impact can damage the frame, leaving a gap between the top of the door and the body of the car.

The affected SUV is the newest vehicle in the department's fleet, Stefanucci said, a 2020 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor that ended last year having accumulated about 24,000 miles. The vehicle remains in use until it can be rotated out of service for repairs in part due to prior strains on the fleet — Stefanucci said that the department's K9 vehicle has been out of service nearly two weeks after an engine failure left it in need of repair.

In addition to the felony criminal trespass charge, Powell faces misdemeanor charges of institutional vandalism, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He faces summary charges of damage to police property, resisting a city officer and causing a disturbance.

A preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 21 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. Powell remains in Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $15,000.

