Local man faces charges after shooting in Princeton

Feb. 1—PRINCETON — A local man is facing a charge of malicious wounding after allegedly shooting another man in the neck during an argument, according to a criminal complaint filed by a trooper with the West Virginia State Police.

Tracy Ray Clasen, 38, of Princeton was arrested Jan. 29 after a domestic incident on Short Street in which a male subject was shot, Trooper First Class D.R. Kincaid said in his criminal complaint.

Kincaid and Trooper First Class D.B. Whited arrived at 142 Short Street and "observed a male subject sitting on the floor of the residence" with "an apparent gunshot wound to the neck." The man was identified as Gary Sanders Jr.

"These officers were able to determine the victim had been shot by his brother identified as Tracy Clasen," Kincaid said. "The accused was taken into custody at this time. The victim was transported to Princeton Community Hospital for treatment of his wounds."

Kincaid said that he later read and reviewed a DPS Form 79 Interview and Miranda Rights form with Clasen, who signed it and agreed to give a statement.

"The accused stated earlier that same day he and the victim began to argue about money he believed the victim had took from their mothers," Kincaid said in the criminal complaint. "The accused advised he then pointed the firearm at the victim in an attempt to learn the truth. Thea accused stated the victim then began to say 'put the gun down and fight me like a man.' The accused advised he then became enraged and shot the victim.'"

Clasen was freed on a $25,000 cash or surety bond, according to records at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

