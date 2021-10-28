Local man faces sexual abuse charge after being seen on surveillance camera

Oct. 28—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who was allegedly seen on a surveillance camera sexually abusing a child left in his care is now facing a charge of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian custodian to a child and attempt to commit a felony, first-degree sexual abuse.

Donald Ray White, 31, of Bluefield was at his residence on Aug. 5, 2020 with two female children under the age of 12, according a criminal complaint filed by Detective- Sergeant S.A. Sommers of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

The children were left at the residence under his care, custody and control while his fiance was away to pick up her mother from work, Sommers said. While the fiance was retrieving her mother, she attempted to call White and he would not answer.

"She accessed her live view surveillance camera from her phone, which depicted the living room area of the residence," Sommers stated.

The fiance observed White standing near her (child), remove his privates from his clothes, then grab the child, "flipping her upside down in the air," Sommers said in the report. She then saw White move to the couch with the child and pull his pants down further. He stood up and then, again, grabbed the child, holding her upside down with his privates towards her face.

"She used the camera to speak to Donald White and demanded that he put (the child) down," Sommers said in his report. "It should be noted that she also observed and heard Donald White instruct the other child to go to the bedroom prior to the above described act."

Sommers said that he went to White's home on Aug. 10, 2020 and interviewed him.

"During the interview, Donald White stated that (the child) came into the living room, trying to play, and she tried to pull on his shorts while he was holding her upside down," Sommers said. "He then stated 'it happened' and he heard (the fiance) over the camera, tell him to put her down. Sommers asked White to elaborate on what happened and he said that his privates were exposed

Sommers said that after the interview, he asked for an arrest warrant. White was arrested Oct. 22. Magistrate Susan Honaker set a $10,000 bond. White is currently free on bond.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

