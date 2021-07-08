Local man faces trial for incident involving utility terrain vehicle

Jul. 8—A Meadville man is headed to trial as a result of an April incident in which police say he stole a side-by-side vehicle, drove it through the city, and wound up stuck between a house and a garage on Church Street after officers approached.

Kory Adam Ul, 31, was held for court Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on a felony charge of receiving stolen property and multiple misdemeanors and traffic violations.

Ul was allegedly driving a green Polaris Ranger at around 11 p.m. April 7 when a Meadville Police Department officer followed him for nearly a mile as he traveled from Lincoln Avenue to his residence in the 600 block of Church Street, according to police.

When police attempted to contact Ul at the residence, he allegedly sped off in the utility terrain vehicle, knocking over trash cans as he crossed over Church Street, and became stuck between a house and garage, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case. Police also accused Ul of tossing a glass vial containing methamphetamine behind the vehicle after being stopped.

The vehicle was later found to have been stolen from the impound lot of Hayden's Garage, 21133 Ryan Road, according to police. Ul allegedly obtained it by using a fraudulent bill of sale, according to police.

In addition to the felony receiving stolen property charge, Ul faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a license that had been suspended for driving under the influence-related reasons. He has previously been convicted twice for driving on a suspended license, according to police. He also faces four summary traffic charges.

Ul remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $60,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.

