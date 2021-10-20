Local man faces trial for incident at fast-food restaurant

Oct. 20—A Meadville man who city police say vomited out his car window at the drive-thru of a Park Avenue fast-food restaurant during a midsummer incident will head to trial after allegedly being found unresponsive in his running vehicle with two loaded handguns he did not have a permit to carry.

Bryan Jones, 32, of 723 Terrace St., waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday.

Jones was unconscious inside his running Pontiac sedan in the McDonald's parking lot when police responded to the July 30 incident at about 2:36 a.m., according to the criminal complaint filed against him. He already had vomited on the ground beneath the drive-thru attendant, according to the complaint.

With Jones inside the vehicle were two loaded pistols, police reported, a .22-caliber Glock 44 pistol and a .380-caliber Ruger LCP II. Police charged Jones with carrying the weapons without the appropriate concealed carry permit.

Police also charged Jones with driving under the influence (DUI) with a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent, nearly twice the state's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Jones faces two felony counts of firearms not to be carried without license, two misdemeanor counts of DUI, a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct related to the alleged vomiting, and a summary count of driving while operating privileges were suspended.

An additional felony count of receiving stolen property was withdrawn by prosecutors at the hearing.

A trial will be scheduled for the January term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas. Jones remains free on $20,000 bond.

Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.