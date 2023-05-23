Local man facing child porn charges arrested in Florida

A Dayton man wanted on child pornography charges is in a Florida jail after being arrested by U.S. Marshals.

James Tucker II, 36, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) with the assistance of the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning in Sarasota County, Florida.

Tucker was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on 40 counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor in April. 20 counts were for creating, reproducing, and/or publishing illegal content. The charges came after a Dayton Police investigation.

“The United States Marshals Service has a network of fugitive task forces across the country that can extend the reach of our state and local law enforcement partners. The ongoing collaboration between the Dayton Police Department and SOFAST led to the safe arrest of a suspect almost one thousand miles from where he was wanted,” Michael Black, United State Marshal, said.

Tucker is booked in a local jail in Florida and is awaiting extradition to Ohio.