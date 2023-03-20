Local man facing child sex charges after crimes uncovered in FBI sting operation

Nicole Ford
·1 min read

A Cheswick man is behind bars, and it started with a social media site.

”That’s where you are going to see those cases where people are talking to someone online and they believe to be a juvenile and when they show up to meet that person, they find out it’s actually an FBI agent,” said Timothy Wolford with FBI Pittsburgh.

Coming up on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m., the FBI sex sting operation that put this man in jail.

