Local man facing criminal charges for alleged rape of minor

A local man is facing charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

Dennie Madden, 32, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Tuesday for one count of sexual imposition, according to online court records.

The prosecutor’s office told News Center 7 that he is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl.

The victim told a neighbor who then called Moraine Police.

Madden is not in jail, the prosecutor’s office said.

His arraignment has been scheduled for January 23.