Local man facing criminal charges for alleged rape of minor
A local man is facing charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
>> Local police officer not charged in shooting of man after alleged robbery, abduction
Dennie Madden, 32, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Tuesday for one count of sexual imposition, according to online court records.
The prosecutor’s office told News Center 7 that he is accused of inappropriately touching a 12-year-old girl.
The victim told a neighbor who then called Moraine Police.
Madden is not in jail, the prosecutor’s office said.
His arraignment has been scheduled for January 23.