Local man facing federal charges, accused of participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A local man accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the United States Capitol is facing federal charges.

Federal agents say Brian Sizer and his wife Julia traveled from Ellwood City all the way to the capitol.

Surveillance video showing Brian Sizer inside the Capitol during the insurrection has been found, leading to charges against the man.

According to court documents, Sizer and his wife first apparently took a selfie outside the building and surveillance video shows them going into the Capitol and making it 15-20 feet down the hallway before getting stuck in the crowd. Documents also say they went into an office inside the Capitol.

At some point, someone inside the building sprayed a chemical irritant, causing the couple to cough and cover their faces.

Last month, an FBI agent interviewed the couple’s neighbor. who was able to identify them which lead to Sizer being charged.

The couple is both out on bond and their next federal hearing will be in D.C.

