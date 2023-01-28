Local man facing homicide charges after fatal wrong-way crash in Indiana County

A local man is facing homicide charges after a fatal crash on state Route 119 in Indiana County Thursday night.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the accident happened at around 11:29 p.m. on state Route 119 north of Lucerne Road in Center Township.

Police said 28-year-old Elias Lopez Jimenez, from Indiana, was driving north in the southbound lane and collided with another car that was unable to avoid the incoming car.

According to police, Jimenez fled the scene on foot after the crash.

A passenger in the second car, identified as 30-year-old Alex Andrew Booher, from Jeannette, was receiving chest compressions for cardiac arrest when police arrived. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries.

A second passenger was taken to the same hospital for suspected minor injuries.

Police at the scene tracked Jimenez’s footprints into a wooded area that led onto the Hoodlebug Trail. They led north and eventually into the Quality Inn & Suites on Wayne Avenue’s parking lot and entrance.

Police said Jimenez was found underneath a bed in a hotel room. He appeared to be intoxicated and was arrested.

Jimenez was also found to not have a driver’s license, police said.

Jimenez is charged with felony counts of homicide by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed as well as several summary vehicle code violations.

Jimenez’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13 at 10:20 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Tyre Nichols death: Sheriff says 2 deputies relieved of duty after showing up at arrest Tyre Nichols death: Videos show multiple angles of deadly beating Pittsburgh police on alert for potential protests following release of video in Tyre Nichols’ arrest VIDEO: School district passes resolution aimed at preventing school violence DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts