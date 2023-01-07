Local man facing two felony charges: Arrest leads to porn, computer crimes charges

Jan. 7—Formal charges of possession of child pornography and violation of computer crimes, both felonies, were filed on Friday against a Woodward man.

Tucker Gene Heglin, 33, is facing the charges, which were filed in Woodward County District Court. Heglin was arrested by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation special agents on Wednesday and booked into the Woodward County Jail.

Heglin made an initial court appearance on Friday and bail was set at $100,000 with a stipulation of no contact with minor children. Heglin made bail on Friday as well.

According to the affidavit filed with the charges by OSBI Special Agent Rachell Savory, the case actually began in November 2015 when the OSBI was contacted by the New Mexico Attorney General's office Internet Crimes Against Children's Task Force. New Mexico agents had downloaded child pornography from an IP address that was registered to Heglin, who worked at Black Mesa State Park in Kenton at the time.

On Wednesday of this year (Jan. 4) OSBI agents conducted a "knock and talk" at Heglin's office at Boiling Springs State Park.

According to the affidavit, Heglin told agents he used the peer-to-peer Ares network to listen to music then later used Ares to search for child pornography out of curiosity. Heglin said by December 2015 he had deleted all the files and the network.

Heglin consented to a search of his cell phone and personal computer, according to the affidavit, and nearly 100 files of suspected child sexual abuse material were found on the computer.

After he was arrested, Heglin, according to the affidavit, admitted in an interview that he was addicted to child pornography and saved files to an external hard drive at his residence. Heglin gave consent to let agents collect the hard drive.

The possession of child pornography charge carries a penalty of up to 20 years and/or a fine of $25,000. The violation of computer crimes charge has a punishment of 10 years and/or a fine of $5,000.

Case number is CF-2023-9