Local man fires lawyer in Capitol riot case

Dec. 28—TRINITY — A Trinity man charged in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol has fired his attorney.

Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, is charged with six crimes, including one felony.

His attorney for most of the nine months since he turned himself in, Albert Watkins of St. Louis, had been in plea negotiations with prosecutors. But last week Watkins said in a filing in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that Bennett wanted a new lawyer.

Judge James E. Boasberg allowed Watkins to withdraw from the case the day after the filing.

Watkins' filing did not say why Bennett wanted a new lawyer other than "an unanticipated and unforeseen real or perceived conflict issue."

At the time of Bennett's arrest, federal prosecutors described him as an adherent of QAnon conspiracy theories.

The Charlotte Observer has reported that Bennett formerly lived in Huntersville in Mecklenburg County and worked as a wellness coach and survivalist trainer.

Watkins' other Jan. 6 clients have included Jacob Chansley, better known as the "QAnon Shaman." Watkins negotiated a plea deal for Chansley, but after agreeing to the deal Chansley had second thoughts and has since switched attorneys.

Bennett is among seven North Carolina residents facing felony charges. Two others are from the High Point area: Laura Lee Steele of Thomasville, a former High Point police officer who is among a large group of members of the Oath Keepers militia group facing charges; and Charles "Charley" Donohoe of Kernersville, accused of being a leader of the right-wing Proud Boys and helping plan and direct that group's activities during the mob attack.

The judge in Donohoe's case, Judge Timothy J. Kelly, became the latest on Tuesday to issue a ruling dismissing arguments by Jan. 6 defense attorneys that the indictments were fatally flawed and should be thrown out. Kelly's ruling largely echoed others rejecting the contention that the legal language in the laws under which the defendants were charged cannot apply to what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Bennett and Steele are home while awaiting trial, but Donohoe remains in jail.