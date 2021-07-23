Local man gets up to 13 years in prison for multiple crimes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Keith Gushard, The Meadville Tribune, Pa.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jul. 23—A Meadville man has been sentenced to serve a total of four and a half to 13 years in state prison stemming from multiple crimes he admitted to committing in Crawford County in 2020.

"I just apologize for my actions," was all Ragene J. Gilbert said when asked by Crawford County Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Stevens if he had anything to say before sentence was imposed Thursday.

Gilbert pleaded guilty in county court in May to charges stemming from five separate cases from 2020. Those cases included charges of a person not to possess a firearm and reckless endangerment for firing a gun at another car; to driving under the influence of a controlled substance; to aggravated harassment by prisoner.

In sentencing Gilbert, Stevens pointed out Gilbert had been paroled from state prison for a prior Beaver County felony robbery conviction in August 2019 and then committed new crimes in Crawford County in April 2020.

Gilbert had a total of seven cases filed against him by various county police agencies with five of the cases prosecuted, according to the judge.

"Your were less than 12 months (out) on the street," Stevens said. "That's a lot in a short period of time. Your actions are why you're here today."

Gilbert got the most time — a total of three and a half to 10 years in state prison — for a convicted felon not to possess a firearm, and one to two years for reckless endangerment — for shooting at multiple vehicles near Randolph Street and Park Avenue in Meadville on April 2, 2020. Stevens ordered those two sentences be served at the same time.

Gilbert received a one- to two-year sentence for simple assault for hitting a woman April 14, 2020, at a West Mead Township residence.

He was sentenced to three days to six months for driving under the influence of a controlled substance for a DUI in Vernon Township on April 15, 2020.

Finally, Gilbert received a one-month to one-year sentence for accidents involving damage to a vehicle for hitting another vehicle with his vehicle in the parking lot of a Vernon Township business on Aug. 9, 2020. He also was ordered by Stevens to pay a fine for fraudulent use of a license plate in that case.

Stevens ordered Gilbert to serve the sentences in those four cases at the same time for a total of three and a half to 10 years in state prison with a total of 240 days pre-sentence jail credit.

However, Gilbert must serve another one to three years in state prison for aggravated harassment by prisoner for spitting on a Crawford County Correctional Facility officer at the jail on Dec. 19, 2020. Stevens ordered Gilbert to begin serving that sentence at the completion of the other sentence — for a total of four and a half to 13 years in jail.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • COVID-19 on the rise in Swedish cities as Delta outbreaks dominate

    Cases of COVID-19 have increased in Sweden's main cities with the more contagious Delta having emerged as the dominant variant in the country, health authorities said on Friday, though it added infection levels nationally remained low. Sweden reported 1,855 new cases of COVID-19 last week, a 24% increase compared to the previous week. "The number of cases nationally of Covid-19 continues to be at a low level, but an increase is seen in all metropolitan regions," the authority said in a statement, adding that 75% of Sweden's adult population had now received at least one dose of vaccine.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Australia's New South Wales state on Friday reported its biggest daily rise in new COVID-19 cases this year, prompting a tighter lockdown in Sydney and a request for additional vaccine doses that was rebuffed by other state leaders. Australia reported another record day for vaccination with almost 200,000 doses delivered in one day. Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who on Thursday apologised for the slow pace of inoculation, said the latest data signalled the country's vaccination rollout had turned a corner.

  • G20 loath to commit in climate meeting tussle over carbon wording

    Energy and environment ministers from the Group of 20 rich nations have yet to agree on commitments to cut carbon emissions, two sources said, after a night of negotiations by diplomats at their two-day gathering in Naples. After the ministers produced a 25-point statement on biodiversity and the natural environment on Thursday, which was short on financing or firm commitments, Friday is devoted to the more contentious issue of energy and climate policy. Relatively bland references to phasing out fossil fuel subsidies and eliminating carbon emissions by 2050 were being resisted to varying degrees by major emitters Brazil, China, India and Saudi Arabia, one source with knowledge of the negotiations said on condition of anonymity.

  • Alphabet's latest moonshot aims to make industrial robots more practical

    Alphabet has launched its latest X moonshot company, Intrinsic, with the goal of making industrial robots more practical for many people.

  • HTC Vive Pro 2 review: An excellent 5K headset for the VR faithful

    The Vive Pro 2 is a VR enthusiast's dream. Its 5K 120Hz display delivers the sharpest desktop VR experience I've ever seen.

  • Armed shopper shoots would-be robbers and fends off assailants in dramatic scene

    A man defended himself with a concealed firearm after a pair of men approached him in an attempted robbery in Los Angeles, according to video footage.

  • Targeted for his Twitter handle, man dies after 'swatting' call sends police to his home

    Mark Herring, 60, suffered a massive heart attack, his family said. An 18-year-old was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

  • Group of NYC suspects seen beating 61-year-old woman with kitchen pot and stealing her walker: Video

    The New York City Police Department is looking for suspects seen beating a 61-year-old woman with a kitchen pot before making off with several of her personal items, including her walker.

  • Another brawl breaks out on a Frontier flight to Miami. It was caught on camera

    Another day, another brawl on an airplane.

  • Man seen clocking 60-year-old woman in back of head in NYC subway station: Video

    The New York City Police Department is hunting for a man seen on video punching a 60-year-old female victim in the back of the head while inside a subway station.

  • Ranger: 3 charged in 4 Texas killings planned to steal gun

    Three men charged in the fatal shooting of four people at a home in East Texas this week met up with one of the victims under the pretense of buying a gun from him but planned to steal it, authorities allege. Jesse Pawlowski, 20, Billy Phillips, 37, and Dylan Welch, 21, have been charged with capital murder in killings near New Summerfield, a small community about 125 miles (200 kilometers) southeast of Dallas. A Texas Ranger said in court filings that 18-year-old John Clinton thought he was selling a gun Monday night but was shot and killed in the driveway.

  • Florida man arrested at CLT for what was under the bulge in his shirt, officials say

    The discovery weighed just 6 pounds, but it’s worth more than $200,000, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

  • ‘Football Argument’ Ends in Killing at Iconic Philly Cheesesteak Spot Pat’s King of Steaks

    Wikimedia Commons/Jason Knauer/Steve Keeley/FOX 29A Philadelphia Eagles fan allegedly shot and killed a New York Giants supporter as they were waiting in line at iconic Philadelphia cheesesteak joint Pat’s King of Steaks early Thursday morning.The two men got into a heated argument about football around 1 a.m., according to the store’s manager. As the quarrel intensified, it got physical and one man, wearing an Eagles jersey, pulled out a gun and shot the other before fleeing in a van, The Phila

  • Homeowners Screamed at Good Samaritan to Get Off Their Lawn as He Helped Save Neighbor's Life: Cops

    According to Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, as a local hero rushed to help a man from his neighborhood who was having a seizure, he was told to 'get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else'

  • ‘Incel’ Plotted to Slaughter Thousands of Women at an Ohio University: Police

    Highland County Sheriff's OfficeA U.S. Army washout who identified as a so-called involuntary celibate plotted to “slaughter” women in a mass shooting at an unnamed Ohio university, with the goal of killing some 3,000 people after receiving his military training, according to an indictment unsealed in federal court.Tres Genco, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of attempting to commit a hate crime and one count of illegally possessing a machine gun, prosecutors announced. He d

  • Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’

    The neighbor and babysitter of a five-year-old girl is being credited as a hero after calling Detroit police when she […] The post Michigan man arrested after kidnapped girl, 5, yells for help: ‘Monster is back’ appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Investigators question warden at California women's prison

    Federal investigators questioned the warden of a federal women’s prison in California and searched his office on Thursday, weeks after a former correctional officer at the facility was arrested on charges of sexually abusing inmates. It wasn’t immediately clear if Thursday’s activity at the Federal Correctional Institution at Dublin was connected to last month’s arrest. The FBI said it wasn’t able to provide details about the case.

  • FBI is again at Jackson County property where Kensie Renee Aubry’s body was found

    The federal law enforcement agency is there in support of local matters, a spokeswoman said.

  • Texas 10-Year-Old in Viral ‘Abuse’ Video Vanishes

    Texas Department of Public SafetyA Texas child seen last year in a viral video alleging sexual abuse has vanished—and authorities believe the disappearance is part of a deranged plot by the girl’s father.Ten-year-old Sophie Long was last seen on July 12 in Seguin, Texas, and is “believed to be with her non-custodial parent, Michael Long,” the Texas Department of Public Safety announced in a statement, adding that the two “may be en route” to Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Mexico, or Argentina. “Michae

  • Woman filmed racially abusing passengers on train from Essex to London and threatening to stab them

    British Transport Police wants other eyewitnesses to come forward