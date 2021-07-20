Local man gets 3 years for impersonating FBI agent

Jul. 20—A Somerset man was recently sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to Impersonating a Peace Officer.

Eugene Christian Moore, 35, of Somerset, was arrested April 23 just after 11 a.m. by Somerset Police Officer Derrick Glover on charges of Impersonating a Peace Officer and Attempted Theft By Unlawful Taking — Auto between $500 and $10,000.

According to the arrest citation, Ofc. Glover responded to a call from Wellsprings in regard to a man who entered the business flashing a badge and stating he was with the FBI and needed to get a vehicle parked behind the building. Moore initially denied being at Wellsprings when the officer caught up with him on Correll Street but after another officer confirmed the report with the initial caller, Moore was Mirandized and told officers that he had presented a gold coin and told workers he was with the FBI and needed to take the BMW to Lexington.

Moore pleaded guilty to the impersonation charge via Rocket Docket on May 21. He was sentenced on July 8 by Pulaski Circuit Judge Teresa Whitaker to three years after reportedly failing to appear for a June 18 sentencing hearing.

The Pulaski County Grand Jury has since indicted Moore for first-degree Bail Jumping. He pleaded not guilty to that charge on July 12 and is scheduled for a pretrial conference on August 26. Bond was set at $5,000 cash or property.

At press time, Moore remains lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center. Online records from the Kentucky Department of Corrections indicate that he will become eligible for parole in November 9.