Local man gets up to two years in jail for setting house fire

Aug. 25—A Meadville-area man will be spending time in jail for setting fire to Walnut Street home late last year.

Lawrence J. Mailliard Sr., 31, was sentenced Tuesday by President Judge John Spataro to serve 10 months to two years less one day in the Crawford County Jail, followed by two years probation, for causing a fire around 10:30 a.m. Dec. 20, 2020, at 221-223 Walnut St.

The fire heavily damaged the building's first floor, but there were no injuries.

Mailliard apologized in court, saying his memories of the day are "very foggy" due to addiction issues at the time.

"It was unjustified in every way, shape or form," he said of setting the fire that morning. "I can't believe my family has backed me up."

Mailliard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder due to family tragedies he experienced as a child, his attorney, Crawford County Public Defender Wes Rowden, told the court.

Both Rowden and Mailliard confirmed Mailliard's grandmother had purchased the home for him.

"I want to prove to her and my sister both that I can be a better person," Mailliard told Spataro prior to sentencing.

Meadville Police Department initially charged Mailliard with a second-degree felony count of arson and two third-degree felony counts of arson and criminal mischief. If convicted, he could have faced up to 29 years in prison and fines totaling $55,000.

In a plea deal with the Crawford County District Attorney's Office, Mailliard pleaded guilty in county court on June 3 to arson by reckless burning or exploding, a third-degree felony count. He had faced up to seven years in prison and a $15,000 fine.

"Thankfully nobody was hurt," Spataro said of the incident. "That you were not thinking straight at the time certainly is true."

But the judge said jail time was warranted due to the gravity of the crime.

In addition to the 10 months to two years less one day jail sentence plus two years of probation, Spataro did give Mailliard 247 days presentence jail credit. Mailliard also was ordered to pay a $250 fine plus court costs.

