Local man with history of violence against women arrested for probation violation, alleged assault

A local man known for being violent against woman is behind bars after being wanted for a probation violation and an active assault warrant.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Laron Robinson, 33, was wanted on a probation violation involving a case last year where he pleaded guilty to strangulation and terroristic threats.

Robinson also had an active arrest warrant out of the City of Pittsburgh where he was accused of aggravated assault, simple assault and terroristic threats for an incident in September where his ex-girlfriend told police he assaulted her with a knife.

Detectives from the sheriff’s office learned this week that Robinson was in New Kensington.

On Saturday morning shortly before 7:30 a.m., detectives met with New Kensington police to go to a house on Freeport Road.

Robinson was arrested without incident and taken to the Allegheny County Jail, the sheriff’s office said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Suspect shot by police in Pittsburgh after allegedly holding woman, child in car against will Northern Regional police warning families over new spoofing scam 2 teens arrested in murder of Oliver Citywide student shot outside school VIDEO: Scholarship fund started in memory of fallen McKeesport Police Officer Sean Sluganski DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts