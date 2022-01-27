Local man hit with child porn charges

Jan. 27—A Cherokee County man faces a federal child pornography charge, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Gregory Neil Bias, 38, was arrested by agents with the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

"Between September 2020 and October 2021, the OSBI ICAC Unit received multiple cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, reporting an individual uploading child sexual exploitation material onto an online photo storage platform," the OSBI said.

The NCMEC received more tips from an online messaging platform for Bias.

"The content reported in the cyber tips from the online messaging platform consisted of the sexual abuse of an infant/toddler and prepubescent aged females. The individual reported by both platforms was identified as Bias," said the OSBI.

A federal case was filed in Eastern District of Oklahoma because Bias being a tribal member. A warrant was issued, and he was arrested at his home in Cherokee County without incident. Bias is in federal custody in the Okmulgee County Jail.

Bias is facing charges of distribution of child pornography, and additional charges may be added as Bias was in possession of two firearms at the time he was arrested. Bias is a convicted felon.