Local man ID’d as Beavercreek Walmart mass shooter

Beavercreek police are sharing more information about the shooting at Walmart that injured four people Monday night.

The shooter was identified Tuesday afternoon as 20-year-old Benjamin Jones, of Dayton.

Jones reportedly walked into the store on Pentagon Blvd. with a rifle and then began shooting, according to 911 callers.

Police confirmed Tuesday morning that four adults, three women and a man, were injured in the shooting. Three of them are in critical condition and one sustained non-life-threatening injuries. In an update Tuesday afternoon, three were said to now be in stable condition and one was still listed as critical, but stable.

All victims were identified as shoppers in the store.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Jones died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was found deceased in the store at 8:42 p.m., less than 10 minutes after dispatchers received their first 911 call.

Police showed body camera video from one officer who ran into the store after the shooting and found Jones deceased behind the vision center in the store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is among several agencies assisting with the investigation. This also includes the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and FBI.

A representative from the FBI said they are looking into and investigating Jones’ background to try and determine a motive for the shooting.



