Local man indicted on host of drug charges

Jul. 12—A Crossville man stands indicted on a host of drug and drug-related charges handed down by the Cumberland County Grand Jury June 28 and will appear in Criminal Court for arraignment on July 13.

He is among dozens facing indictments outlining charges in true bills passed by the citizen panel meeting in a regular scheduled session. An indictment is not a finding of guilt. It is a legal action that states the panel found sufficient evidence to have charges further scrutinized as part of the legal process.

Alcorn, 31, whose last known address was on Goldenbrook Dr., was named in five indictments handed down by the grand jury. The indictments are as follows:

—Possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone and tampering with evidence, occurring Nov. 1, 2019, and investigated by Crossville Police Ptl. Keith Sadula.

—Possession of more than .5 grams of meth, possession of heroin, driving while in possession of meth, simple possession of marijuana and driving on a revoked license occurring Sept. 26, 2020, and investigated by Cumberland County Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Ashburn.

—Possession of more than .5 grams of meth in a school zone, possession of heroin in a school zone, possession of more than .5 grams of meth in or near a public park, possession of heroin in or near a public park, driving in possession of meth and driving on a revoked license occurring on Dec. 30, 2020, and investigated by CPD's Ptl. Koby Wilson.

—Possession of more than .5 grams of meth and driving on a revoked license occurring on Feb. 24 and investigated by CCSO Deputy Cpl. Lucas Turner.

—Possession of more than .5 grams of meth in a school zone, possession of heroin in a school zone, possession of more than .5 grams of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of heroin with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution, driving while in possession of meth and driving on a revoked license occurring March 1 and investigated by CCSO's Deputy Kobe Cox.

In other cases before the grand jury, the following indictments were handed down:

Methamphetamine

—George Matthew Leeds, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia taking place Nov. 11, 2019, and investigated by CPD's Ptl. Tyrel Lorenz and Keith Sadula.

—Timothy Joel Boles, possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery and possession of drug paraphernalia taking place Nov. 11, 2019, and investigated by CPD's Ptl. Tyrel Lorenz and Keith Sadula.

Also, possession of more than 5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery occurring on Oct. 16, 2019, and investigated by CPD's Ptls. Josh Mangas, Samantha Seay and Joel Stevens.

Also, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery occurring on March 31, 2020, and investigated by CCSO's Investigator Jeff Slayton, Cpl. Rod Jackson and Deputies Kobe Cox and Ted Monday.

Also, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, possession of oxycodone and driving on a suspended license, occurring on Jan. 25, 2020, and Investigated by CCSO's Deputy Kobe Cox.

—Sylina Erica Dominguez, possession of more than .5 gras of meth for sale and/or delivery and possession of oxycodone, occurring on Jan. 25 and investigated by CCSO's Deputy Kobe Cox.

—Danny Lee Coleman, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, possession of alprazolam for sale and/or delivery, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during commission of a dangerous felony, occurring Feb. 17, 2020, and investigated by CCSO's Deputies Kobe Cox and Tyler Yoder.

—Kurt Dwayne Havlik, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, occurring on Dec. 26, 2020, and investigated by CCSO's Deputy Kobe Cox.

Also, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, occurring on Jan. 13 and investigated by CPD's Ptl. Ethan Wilson.

—Christopher Eugene Henderson Jr., possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery, occurring on Aug. 23, 2020, and investigated by CPD's Ptls. Ethan Wilson and Koby Wilson.

—Cassie Ann Lester, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery and tampering with evidence, occurring on Dec. 11, 2020, and investigated by CCSO's Deputy Kobe Cox.

—Amber Nichole May, possession of more than .5 grams of meth for sale and/or delivery and simple possession of marijuana occurring on May 13, 2020, and investigated by CCSO's Deputies Ryan Ashburn and Chance Dixon.

—Kyle Thomas Sharp, possession of meth occurring on July 5, 2020, and investigated by CPD Lt. Dustin Lester.

Possession

—Walter Alfred Miller, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery occurring on Oct. 21, 2020, and investigated by CCSO's Deputy Tyler Yoder.

Also, possession of fentanyl for sale and/or delivery occurring on Dec. 10, 2020, and investigated by CCSO's Deputy Kobe Cox.

Burglary/theft

—John Wesley Baker Jr., theft of property of up to $1,000 and theft of property of less than $1,000, stemming from thefts of a carport and personal property from two victims on April 23, 2020, and investigated by CCSO Deputy Jeff Turner.

—Kelly Scott Hood, aggravated burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, occurring on Aug. 18, 2020, taking place at Heather Ridge Apartments involving the theft of a drill and investigated by CPD's Sgt. Jared South and Lt. Jonathan O'Neal.

—Heather Dawn McNeal, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000 occurring May 4 during which a building was entered and air compressor, skill saw and chainsaw were taken. Investigated by CCSO's Investigator Bo Kollros.

—John Dempsey Rector, theft of property of more than $2,500, occurring on Sept. 26, 2020, and the theft of tent poles investigated by CCSO's Investigators David Hamby and Bo Kollros.

Driving under

the influence

—Jeffery Lynn Tabor, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and violation of the implied consent law stemming from an Aug. 11, 2020, traffic stop by CPD's Ptls. Tyrel Lorenz and Samantha Seay.

Assault

—Shawn Joseph Crevier II, aggravated domestic assault (strangulation) and domestic assault, occurring July 10, 2020, and investigated by CCSO's Deputy Elijah Tollett.

—Joelle Elizabeth Longacre, assault, stemming from a Nov. 6, 2020, incident investigated by Fairfield Glade Police Ptl. Chris Winningham and Lt. Kate Self.

—William Larry Matthews Sr., aggravated assault (metal pipe and knife) and domestic assault, occurring April 8 and investigated by CCSO's Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Deputies Jacob Moore, Tristin Partridge and Mitch Ward.

Other charges

—Justin Lee Oldham, two counts of vandalism of more than $1,000 and two counts of vandalism of more than $2,500 occurring on March 6 involving three vehicles and a mailbox and investigated by CPD's Ptls. Kaycee Peters and Koby Wilson.

Also, public intoxication, occurring Feb. 10, 2021, and investigated by CPD's Ptls. Tyrel Lorenz and Ethan Wilson.

Also, vandalism of up to $1,000 occurring on Feb, 10, 2021, breaking of a truck window and investigated by CPD's Ptl. Amy Sherrill.

Pick-up indictments

The following indictments were handed down sealed and not released until served on the listed defendants.

—Kurt Dwayne Havilk, possession of methamphetamine for sale and/or delivery, possession of oxymorphone for sale and/or delivery, possession of oxycodone for sale and/or delivery, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Sept. 18, 2020, and investigated by CCSO's Deputy Sgt. Dustin Jackson and Deputy Kobe Cox.

—Tracy Lynn Boatwright, theft of property of more than $10,000 (jewelry), possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia occurring on Oct. 21, 2020, and investigated by Fairfield Glade Police Officer Allen Dagley.

—William Russell Keaton, aggravated assault (handgun) reckless endangerment and domestic assault occurring on Feb. 14 and investigated by CCSO's Investigator Tom Howard, CPD's Det. Jon Tollett, DCS and CAC.

