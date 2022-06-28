Local man in jail after police said he kidnapped, lured underage girls to Fayette County hotel

A local man is in jail without bail after police say he kidnapped and lured underage girls to a hotel in Fayette County.

Police say Brandon Johnson lured 3 girls, ages 12 and 13, into his vehicle and then to a hotel.

Johnson allegedly offered the girls alcohol and cash in exchange for sexual encounters.

