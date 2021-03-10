Local man jailed for allegedly assaulting girlfriend

Mar. 10—Authorities say a Flathead Valley man hog-tied his girlfriend, smothered her with a pillow and threatened her to not report the incident.

Shane Hudson Haley, 36, of Kalispell, is charged with two felonies, including strangulation of a partner and witness tampering after a March 1 incident at a residence in Lakeside.

Charging documents indicate Haley arrived home and got into an argument with his girlfriend. She said he then allegedly pulled her off a chair by her hair, then put his arm around her throat.

After he let her go, Haley allegedly came after her again and threw her on the floor. She said he grabbed a pillow off a couch and sat on her chest with the pillow covering her face.

Deputies from the Flathead County Sheriff's Office saw scratches on the woman's throat and she was visibly terrified.

The victim also said her throat, chest and back were hurting.

The next day, March 2, Haley allegedly called the woman from jail and told her to not go to the sheriff's office for follow-up photos.

Haley allegedly told the woman "They're going to drop the charges. There is no charges if there is no you sitting there saying he did this or that to me."

In addition, when Flathead County Justice of the Peace Eric Hummel told Haley he couldn't contact the victim, he allegedly asked, "Who is the alleged victim?"

Haley was booked into the Flathead County Justice Center March 1 and released March 8.

His arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 25.

Haley is facing a maximum of 15 years in the Montana State Prison.

Scott Shindledecker may be reached at sshindledecker@dailyinterlake.com or at 406-758-4441.