Local man killed in weekend car crash in Center Township

A man was killed when his car went off the road and hit several objects in Center Township over the weekend.

According to the Indiana County Coroner’s Office, Kevin Alan Eisaman, 63, from Young Township, was driving west on Route 286 Highway West when he crossed the centerline and exited the road on Feb. 12 just before 4 p.m.

Officials said Eisaman’s car hit a culvert, traffic sign and tree head-on before it came to a stop.

According to officials, Eisaman wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Eisaman died at the scene from his injuries. Evidence indicates that he suffered a medical emergency just before the crash, the coroner’s office said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Local teacher charged after investigation into alleged inappropriate relationship with student 2 people facing combined 50 felony charges for allegedly handing out guns to known gang members Bethel Park man charged for allegedly driving to police station while drunk to confront police VIDEO: Fire burns through roof at Elizabeth Forward High School, community trying to raise money DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts