Local man may not testify in Proud Boys trial

Dec. 24—The most high-profile Triad resident charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol might be in the spotlight when testimony begins in January in the second trial so far involving charges of seditious conspiracy.

But he might not be.

Despite what several Triad media outlets reported recently, just because Charles "Charley" Donohoe of Kernersville pleaded guilty in April and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and testify at trial doesn't mean he will be called as a witness. And there's good reason to believe he will not.

Jury selection for the trial of several high-ranking members of the far-right group the Proud Boys, including national leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, began Monday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The judge overseeing the case has set Jan. 3 as the day when the trial will begin.

In his guilty plea on April 8 to charges of to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding police, Donohoe, a Marine Corps veteran, admitted to being part of the leadership of the Proud Boys who planned an assault on the Capitol to try to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"At least as early as January 4, 2021, ... Donohoe was aware that members of ... leadership were discussing the possibility of storming the Capitol," according to a court filing that accompanied the plea agreement. "Donohoe believed that storming the Capitol would achieve the group's goal of stopping the government from carrying out the transfer of presidential power."

At the time, legal analysts said Donohoe's guilty plea could be as pivotal in prosecution of the Proud Boys leaders as the guilty plea of Joshua James of Alabama was thought to be in the prosecution of leaders of the Oath Keepers militia group. James pleaded guilty in early March to seditious conspiracy and directly implicated Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes.

But during the trial of Rhodes and four other Oath Keepers leaders in October and November, prosecutors never called as witnesses James or two others who also pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy.

Instead, the government's case featured a lot of direct evidence of discussion, particularly electronic messages, about plans to use force to oppose the transition of power.

NBC News legal analyst Glenn Kirschner said at the time that cooperating defendants such as James can be "notoriously difficult to polish up" and can turn jurors off.

In the Proud Boys case, Donohoe was a member of a leadership group called the Ministry of Self Defense and was involved with its electronic communications, but as long as prosecutors have those communications as direct evidence — just as in the Oath Keepers trial — they won't necessarily need for Donohoe to testify about them.