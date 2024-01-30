Local man missing since Saturday

Jan. 29—The Monongalia County Sheriff's Department is asking for help locating a man reportedly missing since Saturday, January 27.

Larry Napper, 34, is described as a white male who is 5'10 " and weighs approximately 120 pounds. He has short brown hair, a short brown beard and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black Under Armour hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and a red hat.

He was last seen near around midnight Saturday in the 600 block of Cheat Road, which is in the area near the former Tiberio's restaurant location. The last phone communication with him was a few hours later around 5 a.m. At that time, he said he was going to the docks in Granville.

No other information is available at this time.

If anyone knows Napper's current whereabouts, or had or has contact with him, call MECCA 911 or the Monongalia County Sheriff's Office at 304-291-7260.

TWEET @DominionPostWV