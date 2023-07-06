Local man pleads guilty to attempted murder, human trafficking, gets 25 years in jail

Zakariya Clarke pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and four counts of coerced commercial sexual activity for human trafficking. Clarke was sentenced to 25 years in Florida State Prison as part of the plea deal agreement.

Back in September 2022, an investigation began into Clarke for sex trafficking based on evidence uncovered in another case.

The investigation revealed that Clarke used multiple Facebook accounts to talk to victims he sex trafficked in 2020.

Clarke was able to control his victims with the use of threats of violence and force. Drugs would also be withheld after he got his victims addicted.

On May 8, 2020, a victim who attempted to escape his control was beaten and stabbed by Clarke.

“He found out the victim was staying at a Westside motel, went to the business, lured her out of the room, and beat and stabbed her,” State Attorney Melissa Nelson said in a press release. "

As an important part of reaching a plea deal, that victim, who initially was afraid to speak, cooperated in the state effort to bring Clarke to justice.

“This defendant used violence to control his victims while he profited from their suffering. This outcome is an example of great investigative work by our team,” Nelson said.

Clarke will also be listed as a sex offender as part of the plea deal.

