Local man pleads guilty to distributing sexual material of minors

Sep. 14—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing up to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of distributing and exhibiting 600 or more images depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct.

Allen Ray Howerton Jr., 37, of Princeton had been indicted by the Mercer County Grand Jury on four felony charges of distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court records.

Howerton pleaded guilty Tuesday before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler to two charges of distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors in sexually explicit conduct, Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran said Wednesday. One charge involved "more than fifty but fewer than 600 images."

The second charge involved "six hundred or more images" which "depicted violence against a child or a child engaging in bestiality, against the peace and dignity of the state," according to the indictment.

The first charge has a sentence of two to 10 years in prison, and the second charge comes with a possible sentence of five to 15 years in prison, Cochran said.

According to the indictment, Howerton committed the offenses on June 1, June 3, June 7 and Dec. 10 of 2021. Distribution and exhibition of material depicting minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct includes "knowingly, and feloniously sending or causing to be sent, or distributing, exhibiting, possessing, electronically accessing with intent to view, or displaying, or transporting any material visually portraying a minor engaged in any sexually explicit conduct," according to the indictment.

An investigation was started when Lt. S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Cochran said Wednesday.

"And it was a Facebook Messenger where a video depicting a child performing sexual contact on others. He also got a separate report through Dropbox of 15 video files depicting children who had not yet reached puberty engaged in sexually explicit conduct," Cochran said. "And all of these accounts came back to Mr. Howerton, and Detective Sommers was able to track those down and track him down where he provided a statement to Detective Sommers that these were his accounts and in fact did share this child pornography."

Judge Sadler ordered a presentencing investigation and a sex offender evaluation for Howerton, Cochran stated. Sentencing has been set for December.

"This case is deserving of the maximum 25 years, so that's what we'll be asking for," Cochran said. "Our sheriff's department did a fantastic job on this case."

Cochran said the county was "blessed" to have officers who are trained to investigate cases of child pornography.

Howerton is currently free on bond.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

