Local man pleads guilty in sexual exploitation case involving a minor

Dec. 1—An Aiken County man was sentenced to four years in a state prison for a sexual exploitation case involving a minor.

Tyler Michael Hogan, 28, of Aiken, pleaded guilty Nov. 14 to first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, related to 2018 incidents , according to Ashley Hammack, assistant solicitor with the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's Office.

South Carolina 10th Circuit Court Judge Scott Sprouse sentenced Hogan to 10 years in prison, with six years suspended, Hammack said.

Hogan was arrested and charged Feb. 22, 2019.

The first incident took place around 6 a.m., Sept. 1, 2018, in Aiken, according to an incident report from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The complainant and a family friend stated they observed several text messages between the victim and the suspect, the report said.

A medical doctor reported the second incident around 11:39 a.m. Dec. 21, 2018.

The report said the doctor told police that during an examination of a minor victim, the doctor was made aware of an incident involving an older male.

A mother of the victim informed the doctor that an older male had been sending messages that were sexual in nature to the victim .

Police observed multiple messages from the suspect asking the victim for explicit photos, the report said.

After the verdict, Hogan was taken into custody by the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Hogan will serve five years of probation and must register as a sex offender after his release, Hammack said.