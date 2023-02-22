Local man pleads guilty for stealing cars from Pittsburgh International Airport rental lot

A man from Coraopolis pleaded guilty for stealing two dozen cars from a rental parking lot at Pittsburgh International Airport in 2021.

According to the Department of Justice, Bernard Washington, 31, admitted that he worked as a contractor for the Hertz Rent a Car at the airport between May and July. During that time and into October when he stopped working there, he and co-conspirators got into the Hertz parking lot and stole around 24 vehicles in exchange for money.

At least three of the stolen cars were taken across state lines, including to Maryland, Virginia and Delaware. Washington also received at least two stolen cars from a co-conspirator, one of which crossed state lines after being stolen, officials said.

Washington pleaded guilty to a charge of violating federal conspiracy law in connection with the thefts.

Washington’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 16, 2023. The maximum total sentence he could receive is five years in prison, a $250,000 fine or both.

