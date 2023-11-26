Local man receives first wheelchair-accessible van through local non-profit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Thanksgiving is all about giving back to those in need. “All Things Possible Medical Fundraising”, a local nonprofit organization in Charlotte, gifted this family the present of a lifetime.

“We think this is going to be a really special Thanksgiving for you and something that you have needed and wanted for a long time,” Lisa Sexton told the Moore family.

She’s the founder and executive director of the organization. They give away wheelchair vans to families who can’t afford them.

“These are the keys to your new van,” Sexton told them.

47-year-old Michael Moore was gifted a much-needed wheelchair-accessible van. He has suffered from muscular dystrophy since he was 4 years old — and lost his ability to walk at 25.

“This is the first handicap van I’ve ever had. So it’ll be nice to take my power chair with me and my wheelchair without having to be pulled out of the main chair to get into the middle seat in our old van. That would tire me out,” Moore said.

Before receiving the medical van, Moore’s 70-year-old parents spent several minutes lifting him out of his wheelchair and positioning him into their van.

He says his power wheelchair weighs 400 pounds. It’s impossible to transport it without a wheelchair-accessible van. It caused severe physical pain for his parents.

“I would get the wheelchair against the van sideways, my momma would get up on the back seat and she would grab my arms underneath, my dad would grab my legs, and my mom would pull me up. My dad would lift my legs up and get me out of the seat,” Moore said.

“It feels good because it was hurting us to lift him into the van and take him places. He couldn’t go anywhere with us hardly. And this way he can get out more and go to the mall, go to Walmart, places he’s been wanting to go. And we won’t have to worry about lifting him anymore,” his mother Julia said.

The organization has been around for 10 years and so far they’ve given away over 30 medical vans. She says medical insurance doesn’t normally cover wheelchair-accessible vans — forcing families to pay about 100,000 dollars for the equipment.

But with Sexton’s organization, the vans are free through donations.

They currently serve six counties in the Charlotte Metro area, including York and Lancaster Counties in South Carolina. ‘All Things Possible’ is the only nonprofit organization in the entire country with the mission of gifting wheelchair vans to the disabled who can’t afford them.

“It’s incredible when you can give somebody hope, you’ve given quite a gift,” Sexton said.

