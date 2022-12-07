Local man who said he 'helped friends' with drugs faces dealing charges

HARTFORD CITY, Ind. — After being found with a variety of controlled substances, a young Dunkirk man faces charges with the potential to send him to prison for an extended period.

However, 20-year-old Joshua A. Crouch — also listed at an address in Albany — tried to persuade authorities in Blackford County he was not a drug dealer.

He did acknowledge he at times would "help friends out" by supplying them with drugs.

"Crouch said it wasn't an everyday thing, but he does do it from time to time," a Blackford County sheriff's deputy wrote in an affidavit.

Crouch was taken into custody Dec. 1 after an Eaton police officer reported he had repeatedly seen the Dunkirk man's vehicle leave a "known narcotics house" in that northern Delaware County town.

The arrest came later, about 2 a.m., when a Blackford County deputy pulled Crouch's car over for a traffic violation in Hartford City.

A police K-9 indicated there were controlled substances in the Ford Taurus.

Investigators reported finding more than 27 grams of heroin, along with unspecified amounts of meth and cocaine, and a few Xanax pills.

Also seized were hypodermic syringes, a set of digital scales and a paper bag containing $5,134 in cash.

A deputy wrote that "the large amount of drugs, large amount of cash, the scales and multiple baggies are indicative of narcotics dealing."

Crouch at first maintained the only drug he personally ingested was marijuana, but later said he had been addicted to heroin since he was 13.

He reportedly acknowledged his cellphone held text exchanges involving drug deals. Some of the seized substances were found in Crouch's clothing when he was booked into the Blackford County jail.

Crouch was charged, in Blackford Circuit Court, with dealing in heroin, possession of heroin, dealing in meth, possession of meth, possession of cocaine, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

The most serious charge, dealing in heroin, is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Crouch was being held in the jail under a $5,000 cash bond.. This week, however, an initial hearing in the case was postponed when court officials were told he had been transferred to a hospital, for reasons that weren't specified in court records.

