MORRISTOWN, NJ — Patch reviews this past week's top stories around Morristown.

Morristown Man Scoped U.S. Landmarks For Terrorist Attacks: Feds

The man, who was arrested in 2019, researched targets including the White House, airports and Fenway Park, according to court documents.

New Brewery Sets To Open In Greater Morristown This Year

Autodidact Beer secured a location and plans to open a brewery on Route 10 in Morris Plains.

Morristown Medical Center Limits Visitors As COVID Cases Rise

NJ hasn't seen a surge in COVID hospitalizations since last winter's omicron wave, but transmission continues to increase.

45 Shelter Dogs Fly From Louisiana To Morristown Airport (PICS)

The Good Flights program has brought more than 1,600 at-risk dogs into new homes on the East Coast in one year.

Morristown Named NJ's 143rd Best High School: U.S. News

Performances on AP and IB exams and standardized tests account for 90 percent of the U.S. News & World Report rankings.

Mother's Day 2022 Gifts: What Do Morristown Moms Really Want?

Check out these Morristown businesses to grab flowers, a card, a gift certificate to the spa, jewelry or chocolate for mom.

Morristown Area's COVID Levels Increase: What To Know

Some local hospitals have tightened visitor restrictions, while Morris is one of 2 NJ counties with 'medium' community levels of COVID.

Mother's Day 2022 Brunch: Reserve Now In Morristown

Mother's Day is May 8. If you plan to treat your mom, grandma or any other special women with a meal out, reservations may fill up quickly.

Thanks for reading. Have a news tip? Email josh.bakan@patch.com. Subscribe to your local Patch newsletter and follow the Morristown Patch Facebook page.

Local Man Scoped Landmarks For Terrorism, Feds Say: Around Morristown originally appeared on the Morristown Patch