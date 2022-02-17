Local man sees the city as a good investment: 'possible to be successful in Shreveport'

Makenzie Boucher, Shreveport Times
·3 min read

A Shreveport man has traveled far and near but sees the potential in his hometown.

"I know it is very possible to be successful in Shreveport," said Matt Weed, owner of Metro Marketing SBC. "A lot of people have this mentality that you can't and you've got to move. You do not have to leave Shreveport to be successful."

Weed, 41, opened Metro Marketing SBC at the end of 2020 after spending much of his adult life working for others.

"I wanted to branch out and do something on my own," he said.

In the beginning, Weed was working his full-time job while kickstarting his new agency. As Metro Marketing SBC began to grow in popularity he was able to leave his day job and devote all his time to his new venture.

Matt Weed, photographed on February 15, 2022, owns Metro Marketing SBC.
"When I stopped my nine to five to do this full time, the first few weeks I worked a lot more than nine to five." He said there was no staff or employees just him.

"I would tell my friends I'm so busy. They were like busy is good."

Today Weed is successfully managing Metro Marketing SBC as a full-time job and has even expanded his one-man show to a staffed business.

More: 'Create chaos, master mayhem,' get your rage on in Shreveport, Bossier's newest business

What made Metro Marketing SBC?

To understand Metro Marketing SBC, you have to learn more about Weed.

Weed is passionate about his hometown. His father moved to Shreveport in the 60s after serving in the United States Air Force.

"My father was from Virginia and he joined the military and was last stationed at Alexandria Air Force Base. When he left he had no plan and said where's the nearest big city and at that time they didn't say Baton Rouge they said New Orleans or Shreveport," Weed said. "So he came to Shreveport and his first initial response to this city was it was charming."

Weed's love for Shreveport is innate and is evident in his business.

Weed said, "one of the big aspects of my business is I am trying to grow something here to show people that you can, but also being a marketing company and being from here I honestly care about people."

Matt Weed, photographed on February 15, 2022, owns Metro Marketing SBC.
Metro Marketing SBC works with local businesses within Shreveport to provide billboards and any services that Weed and his team can not provide.

"I am not necessarily trying to be a one-man stop, because there are some things I don't specialize in," Weed said. "I am not going to promise you the world when I can't deliver the city."

More: Shreveport man brings unique photo trend to weddings and events in Northwest Louisiana

What does Metro Marketing SBC provide?

Metro Marketing SBC provides marketing, advertising, videography, strategy meetings, branding campaigns, drip marketing, social media, billboards and web design.

Weed said, "the goal is to build an avenue to create more revenue."

Weed said that building a unique campaign that works best for individual companies is the foundation and is the most effective way to produce the best results for any business. And, that is Metro Marketing SBC's goal with every client.

"My business builds yours and vice versa."

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: Shreveport businessman finds hope in his hometown: Metro Marketing SBC

