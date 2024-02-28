Local man sent to prison and his home seized after pleading guilty to trafficking drugs

CAMBRIDGE − A local man's residence has been seized and he will spend the next decade in prison, according to Sheriff Jeffrey Paden.

Kenneth R. Walter of Cambridge was sentenced earlier this week in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court by Judge Daniel Padden.

The sentencing stems from a drug investigation last year by members of the sheriff's office, CODE task force and Homeland Security. Walters subsequently plead guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, also a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Walters received a sentence of seven to nine years in prison, with an additional 1.5 years tagged on for violating his post release control. In addition, Walters home was taken as well as more than $5,000 in cash.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Cambridge man pleads guilty to drug trafficking, loses his home