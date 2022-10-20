Local man sentenced to 12 years

Oct. 20—GREENSBURG — A local man will be spending several years in prison following approval of a recent plea agreement.

Noah Goreham, who was 21 when arrested on June 1, 2022, was convicted pursuant to a plea agreement and sentenced on October 17, 2022 in the Decatur Superior Court before Judge Matthew Bailey.

Goreham was charged and convicted on one count of Level 5 felony possession of a handgun without a permit while having a previous felony conviction and also a Level 6 felony charge of dealing in a controlled substance. Goreham also admitted to being a habitual offender due to prior felony convictions.

The State was represented by Decatur County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan W. Harter IV.

The plea agreement called for a sentence of 12 total years, with seven years and six months executed in a Department of Correction facility. The remaining four years and six months were suspended to supervised probation.

Harter recognized Greensburg Police Officers Kaitlin Jackowicz, Peyton Gerkin, Matt Terkhorn and Sgt. Chris Bridges for their hard work on this case.

"Mr. Goreham expressed a desire to take responsibility for his actions from his very first day in court," Harter said. "Paired with his candor in explaining his actions, I believe the plea agreement accurately reflects Mr. Goreham's desire to stop living in the world of firearms and narcotics. I am grateful for the anonymous tipster who provided valuable information, and to the officers who actively tracked Mr. Goreham down despite being aware he was likely armed."