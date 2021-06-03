Local man sentenced to 14 years for role in fatal wreck

Jun. 3—A local man charged in connection to a fatal 2019 wreck has been sentenced to 14 years in prison

Terry Lynn Hensley, 48, of Nancy, pleaded guilty in April to first-degree Manslaughter after participating in felony mediation earlier in the month. Formal sentencing was held May 27 in Pulaski Circuit Court.

The charge stemmed from a fatal car wreck that occurred in the early morning hours of February 4, 2019, at the intersection of Grande Avenue and East Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset.

According to what the Somerset Police Department reported at the time, Hensley was driving a 1996 Honda Civic north on Grande Avenue "at a high rate of speed" when the vehicle crossed East Mt. Vernon and struck a utility pole.

The impact killed Hensley's passenger — 36-year-old Amanda Woodall Goodman of Somerset — and Hensley himself was transported to LCRH before being airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center with "significant life-threatening injuries."

SPD Detective Larry Patterson presented the case to the Pulaski County Grand Jury that August based on a determination that Hensley was under the influence of methamphetamine at the time of the accident.

The resulting indictment was served two months later when Hensley was located in Ecorse, Michigan, and ultimately extradited back to Pulaski County on November 11, 2019.

In recommending 14 years, Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton noted that because manslaughter is classified as a violent crime, Hensley must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he becomes eligible for parole.

At press time, Hensley remains lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.