Local man sentenced to 5 years in prison on multiple felonies

Nov. 2—Commonwealth's Attorney David Dalton has announced that a Pulaski County man was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of felonies committed over the course of about six months.

Dustin Ray Hughes, 28, of Eubank, appeared in Pulaski Circuit Court on four different cases last Thursday — resolving them by guilty plea.

In October 2020, Hughes shoplifted over $700 from Somerset Kroger. Dalton stated that this would have remained a felony charge except that the Kentucky Legislature increased the threshold for felony theft from $500 to $1000 during the General Assembly last spring — mandating lowering the charge to a misdemeanor.

On December 1, 2020, Somerset Police Department stopped a vehicle driven by Hughes in order to check the insurance status of vehicle. During the stop, officers found approximately 3.5 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle. Based on statements made by those in the car, Hughes was charged with first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance. On March 1, 2021 SPD again made contact with Hughes walking westbound on Ky. 80 at around 3 a.m. in the morning. Hughes admitted to having a small bag of "dope" inside his front hoodie pocket. The KSP laboratory confirmed it was .473 grams of methamphetamine. On May 1, 2021, Hughes failed to appear in court in relation to pending felony charges.

At Thursday's hearing, Hughes pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft; felony possession of methamphetamine; felony bail jumping, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance. Dalton recommended 12 months on the misdemeanor theft and five years in prison for the three remaining felonies.

Hughes waived a PSI (pre-sentence investigation) and was sentenced to the recommended sentence of five years along with a 12 month jail sentence for the misdemeanor.

Dalton noted that in all of these cases the convictions were the result of thorough investigation by the Somerset Police Department. Dalton added that Hughes picked up three felony charges after having been caught shoplifting at Kroger.

At press time, Hughes remained lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center.