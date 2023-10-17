Local man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2021 shooting

A Dayton man has been sentenced to life in prison after he shot and killed a man in 2021.

Donnie Tunstall, 47, was sentenced to 26 years to life for the shooting death of Daniel Burch in June 2021, according to a media release.

On June 22, 2021 Dayton officers were flagged down to reports of a shooting near the BP gas station in the 500 block of Salem Avenue.

Police were given a description of the suspect by multiple witnesses.

The suspect, Tunstall, was located in an alley in the 200 block of Lexington Avenue with the gun used in the shooting.

Burch was located in the first block of Lexington Avenue.

He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries two hours later.

In July 2021 Tunstall was indicted by a Montgomery County Grand jury on charges of murder, felonious assault, carrying concealed weapons, obstruction of official business and having weapons while under disability.

He was found guilty on Sept. 11 of this year.















