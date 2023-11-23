Local man sentenced to prison for sexual assault of 4, including kids

A Riverside man will spend more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting four people, including two children.

Colin Hansford, 45, pleaded guilty to three counts of rape, including two involving a child under the age of 13; two counts of gross sexual imposition; and 13 counts of pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Hansford was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years in prison.

As part of a plea agreement, he was designated a Tier III sex offender. He will have to register his address every 90 days for the rest of his life.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Hansford was indicted on more than 100 counts in October 2022. The remaining 82 counts of the indictment were dismissed as part of his plea agreement.

In September 2022, law enforcement launched an investigation after they received information and a USB flash drive with multiple images of child pornography and videos of Hansford sexually assaulting two adults and two children, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office previously said.

An investigation revealed that one of the victims was 12 years old at the time of the sexual assault and another victim was 3 years old.

Hansford was also accused of drugging the older victims before the assaults.